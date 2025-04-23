Colt Ford is mourning a death of his father.

The country singer-songwriter, whose real name is Jason Farris Brown, shared the heartbreaking news in a Wednesday, April 9 Instagram video that his father died at the age of 89.

“This video was hard to make,” the “Slow Ride” singer shared. “It’s a blessing to have my dad for 89 — he was 89 years old. He got to see me play in Athens with Brantley [Gilbert] and that made him so happy. I’m so grateful for all the prayers, but last night he went home to be with the Lord, and I’m at peace with it.”

Ford did not reveal his father’s cause of death, but in a post shared to X on Friday, April 4, he asked fans to pray for his father, whom he said was “not doing to well.” In his April 9 post, the singer thanked his fans “for all your prayers and wishes,” as he revealed that his dad “passed away right there in his house that he loved with my momma on one hand, married 62 years, and my son Reynolds on the other hand, his grandson that he thought hung the moon. And he just eased off.”

Ford emotionally added in the post’s caption that it “was a Blessing to have my Daddy for 89 years. Last night he went Home to be with the Lord. Thank Y’all for all the Prayers. Love Y’all.”

Ford’s heartbreak was met with a rush of condolences from his fellow country music stars. Jake Owen commented, “Love ya buddy. Your daddy as a great man, just like you,” with Uncle Kracker writing, “Love and prayers to you my friend.” Joe Don Rooney added, “Love you, brother. I know the pain — it’s unbearable. But his soul lives within you everywhere you go from here on out. Praying for you & your family, my friend.”

Returning to social media just a few days later, Ford thanked his followers for the outpouring of support, writing, “I Love yall so much thank you for the support Love and Prayers.” He continued in a video, “A day I knew would come eventually because it comes for all of us. Laying my dad to rest today, 89-years-old. Right here in Athens, Georgia. He loved this town. He loved the Bulldogs.” Ford added that his father, whom many affectionately called “coach,” was “a good one. He left a legacy on people which is really important. So, thoughts and prayers for my mom, and my sister, and my young-ins, his grandkids, today. But we love him. He loved everybody. God bless y’all. Have a happy Sunday.”