Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Open up About Steamy ‘1883’ Love Scene

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are starring together in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, and the pair recently opened up about working together, including a steamy love scene they share. McGraw and Hill play James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton from Yellowstone. The show will follow the Duttons as they travel to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about filming with one another, Hill shared that it was “difficult” for her to shoot a bathtub sex scene, “because I’m modest.” However, the 54-year-old country music icon, who has been married to McGraw for 25 years, explained that the film crew “made it easier than I thought it was gonna be.” For McGraw, the best part of starring in the show with Hill was the time they got to spend together. “I can’t imagine spending five months, especially as hard as we are working with six days a week, I can’t imagine her not being there with me,” he said. “Being able to work together and do the same thing and feed off each other and talk about it and give each other feedback — and criticism too when it needs to be there.”

Speaking about how his and Hill’s characters, James and Margaret, McGraw offered his take on the fictional couple. “I think there’s a deep, deep bond and deep trust that they have for each other,” he said. “In order to take on this journey you have to have that. I think that we certainly have that in our life, and I think that really translates and that makes it easier for us to find those moments together. Those little nuggets that James and Margaret have during the show.”

Interestingly, McGraw and Hill made a point to not work together when they weren’t filming. “We have made it a point to not work together when we are off set,” Hill explained. “We don’t run lines. We may have talked about the script when it first came in.”



Finally, McGraw revealed the recently announced 1883 cameo from Tom Hanks was something he pushed for. “Tom and Rita [Wilson] and Faith and I have been friends for a long time,” he shared. “So I gave Tom a call and just asked. He goes, ‘Tell me when to be there.’ And he showed up and did it and he killed it. Ofcourse, he’s Tom Hanks so he’s gonna.” 1883 debuts Sunday, December 19 on Paramount+.