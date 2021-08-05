'Yellowstone': Tim McGraw Reveals New Look for '1883' Prequel Spinoff

✖

It was announced on Wednesday that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring up the upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 as ancestors of the current show's Dutton family, and McGraw told fans that he's sporting a new look for the show. The country star posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday after the news was revealed, wearing a Nashville Predators hat and sitting in front of a large tree.

McGraw acknowledged that he had seen fans commenting on the beard he had been sporting in several of his recent posts, and shared that the facial hair is for his role in 1883. "A lot of you asked about my beard," he said, "so now know you know why." He also further discussed the show, which will star him and Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. "Hey guys, so a lot of you probably have heard by now that we're on to a new project, and we're pretty excited about it," he said. Along with McGraw and Hill, Sam Elliott will also star in the prequel as Shea Brennan, a cowboy who is tasked with guiding a group from Texas to Montana.

"Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliot, I mean, goodness gracious, for the new Yellowstone prequel called 1883," McGraw continued. "It's gonna be a fantastic family saga about the original Duttons and their journey to Montana and how they founded the ranch up there." The Louisiana native shared that the prequel is written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who the singer called "one of the most special writers I've ever had the pleasure of reading material from." "We couldn't be more excited," he added.

1883 will follow the ancestors of the Dutton family of Paramount's Yellowstone as they "as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," according to a press release, which calls the prequel "a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

"This is truly a dream job," McGraw said in a statement. "Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," added Hill. "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."