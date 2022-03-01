Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Stun at 2022 SAG Awards Together

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were not nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards, but they still shined on the red carpet together. The country music power couple also presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Hill and McGraw, both 54, recently starred in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 for Paramount+.

McGraw wore a simple black tuxedo to the ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Hill wore a sleeveless, shimmering gown. Hill and McGraw married in 1996, and are parents to daughters Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

McGraw and Hill walked the red carpet hours after Paramount+ released the finale for 1883. Although Paramount+ announced that the show was renewed for a second season, creator Taylor Sheridan told Deadline he was done with the story of James (McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Hill). Paramount+ also ordered 1932, which will tell the story of the Duttons during the Great Depression.

“The goal with 1883, I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story,” Sheridan told Deadline. “If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode [to Elsa and Shea]. And then hopefully made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff, and play with your expectations that there’s no way what I’ve already told you could actually happen. To play with structure that way, felt like a new rollercoaster ride for an audience, and hopefully a really reflective and beautiful one. We wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did.”

The series provided Hill and McGraw with their first major television roles. Before this, McGraw only starred in a handful of movies, including Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side. Hill’s acting credits included Dixieland and the 2014 Stepford Wives remake. This was also the first time they acted together.

“We have made it a point not to work on our scenes together until we’re on set,” Hill told PEOPLE. “It’s important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife.” They also filmed while celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

In 1883, Hill and McGraw played the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character, John Dutton. The show also starred Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, a Civil War veteran who helps lead the Duttons from Texas to Montana. All 10 episodes are now available to stream on Paramount+.