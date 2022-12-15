Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Their 3 Daughters Dress as 'The Godfather' Characters for 'Theme Night'

Never go against Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's family. The country couple took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of them and their children – daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 – dressed as characters from Francis Ford Coppola's iconic 1972 mob movie The Godfather.

"'The Godfather' dinner theme night last night...Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!" McGraw wrote in the Instagram caption. Audrey quipped in the comment section of the photo, which was paired with a zoom video effect, "What a dramatic zoom out. For Oscar consideration." Gracie also shared photos from the family film occasion on her Instagram, captioning her post with a quote from the movie, "Never go against the family. Buonasera, Buonasera."

In the photos, McGraw appears to be dressed as Al Pacino's character Michael Corleone, while Hill is dressed as Diane Keaton's Kay Adams and Gracie has embodied Bonasera played by Salvatore Corsitto. The family poses in front of a Christmas tree for some of the snaps and for a mirror selfie in another.

The McGraw-Hill family is coming off of another family celebration on Dec. 6, when Audrey marked her 21st birthday. "Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" McGraw captioned a gallery of photos of his youngest over the years. "We r so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become....U make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you. Happy birthday "my little girl." We love you so much!"

In October, McGraw and Hill also celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. The "Live Like You Were Dying" artist posted a video slideshow of photos and videos from his marriage to Hill throughout the years set to their iconic 2007 duet "I Need You," adding a sweet note to his wife in the caption: "Wow, 26 years! Happy anniversary to my girl!! I love you baby @faithhill"

Hill also shared a celebratory video, writing, "Married to this man 26 years today!!!!!" She added, "I ran across this video a while back, and thought it would be a good post in honor of our 26 year wedding anniversary. I love making my husband laugh, but nothing is more fun than making him do so in public."