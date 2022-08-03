Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Audrey Just Showed off Her Singing Talents

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have another talented musician in the family! The country couple's youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, shocked fans as she showed off her singing voice in an Instagram Reel Tuesday, playing piano as she took on her own slowed-down rendition of "Fire and Ice" by Pat Benetar.

"Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano... ATTEMPTED!" Audrey humbly captioned the video. "Excuse my yelling but l gotta have some rock on here (also why is this a reel???)" The 20-year-old's evident talent had her followers freaking out in the comments. "Wowza! Power house range!!" one person commented, as another wrote, "This gave me chills....outstanding job."

Others compared Audrey's voice to that of her mother. "Wow!! Amazing voice you sound a little like your Mom but yet you have your own unique sound," one person weighed in, as another agreed, "I can hear your Mom's voice when you sing. Just beautiful." Even a bit of Tim could be heard in his daughter's singing, one listener argued: "Amazing!! A little of your Mom and a little of your Dad but all your own!!"

Audrey has shared her vocals to social media before and gotten similar praise, leading fans to wonder if she'll be following in her parents' musical footprints. She wouldn't be the first of Hill and McGraw's kids to pursue a career in music, as her oldest sister, 25-year-old Gracie McGraw, is pursuing her Broadway dream in New York City, having moved to the Big Apple last year to live out her dream.

At the time, Tim told PEOPLE it was tough with all three of their girls gone from home. "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves," he said in December 2021. "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." He added proudly, "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."