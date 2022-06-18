Faith Hill Reveals Project That Almost Ended Her Acting Career

Faith Hill recently got to show off her acting chops once again in the Yellowstone prequel spin-off 1883 on Paramount+. But before her time on the series alongside her husband Tim McGraw, Hill almost ended her acting ambitions due to one project back in 2004.

The country superstar stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier in the week, revealing how her time on The Stepford Wives back in 2004 nearly killed her acting desire. "I did 'Stepford Wives' with an amazing cast. But it wasn't the best experience, so I said I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another one, a movie," Hill said.

For the country star, it was the waiting on set that was the major issue. "It's hurry up and wait," Hill continued. "I have to be busy, doing stuff." It doesn't help that the 2004 version of The Stepford Wives leans heavily into comedy territory and ended up being a box office bomb. It also can't help that Hill was hardly the only person in the cast to have a horrible time.

She gave acting another shot in 2015 with the independent feature Dixieland but soon had more on her plate elsewhere to keep her off film sets. "I read a lot of scripts over the years but nothing hit me or the timing wasn't right," she told Clarkson. "My career took off, no time, had babies, and I had done a couple of things."

1883 represents her return to acting and the experience has been much different this time around. Not only does she get to spend time working alongside McGraw and a slew of talented actors, but she also enjoys the writing for the series above anything before in her career.

"The script was so well written...I had honestly never read anything like that," Hill said, adding that she loved the show. She also expressed her joy over working with her husband in other interviews.

"The stars lined up and it was a chance and opportunity that we couldn't pass up," the country star said. "We've been married for 25 years. The thing we chose to do was not rehearse together [for '1883']. We thought the spontaneity is going to be created the moment we set foot on set. Tim is James and I'm Margaret. and that's who we are and that's where we become them, on set." The proof is in the final product, which audiences certainly seem to enjoy.