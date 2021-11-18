Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Welcome New Baby, Reveal First Photos and Name

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are officially a family of six! The couple welcomed their fourth child, daughter Lillie Carolina, on Monday, Nov. 15 in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple announced the birth of their “miracle,” who joins big sisters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 21 months, Wednesday evening alongside a few adorable first-look photos of their newborn.

Captioning a hospital photo of himself, his wife, and little Lillie, Rhett announced on Instagram, “Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy.” The proud dad went on to praise his wife, writing, “Lauren, you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!” On her own account, Atkins shared the exciting news with a sweet photo of her tenderly kissing her newborn, sharing, “Our family couldn’t be more over the moon about our littlest joy.” She went on to quote lyrics from “Jireh” by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music reading, “If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor / How much more will He clothe you? / If He watched over every sparrow / How much more does He love you?” She said she loves “hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares for us.”

Little Lillie’s birth comes after Rhett and his wife announced on Mother’s Day in May that they were expecting their fourth baby together. The couple, who married in 2012, made the announcement with photos of Atkins baring a visible baby bump, with Rhett sharing, “Well… we are pregnant again!”

“Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play ‘To the Guys That Date My Girls,’ my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said, ‘You can tell them if you want,’ so anyways, now you know,” the Grammy nominee shared. “We are pumped to be having our fourth girl. Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big Thanksgiving table.”

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after the pregnancy announcement, the country singer admitted that while he “would love a son,” he’s become “so used to embracing this ‘girl dad’ life that I don’t really know what I would do with a boy, to be honest with you!” Rhett added, “I just love getting to spend one-on-one time with each of them, which is something that I didn’t think was really important before. I just thought as long as the five of us were together, we were good. But I think the longer I’ve gone as a dad, it’s like each child really does need that one-on-one time – in the same way that Lauren and I just need time with each other.”