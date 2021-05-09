Thomas Rhett and His Wife Reveal Massive Baby News

✖

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Atkins kicked off Mother's Day with some very special news. On Instagram, both Rhett and Atkins shared that they are expecting their fourth child. They are already parents to three daughters, Willa, 5, Ada, 3, and Lennon, 1. In their posts, they noted that they are expecting their fourth baby girl.

Rhett explained on Instagram that he shared the happy news during his performance in Fort Worth, Texas. He said that he was about to play "to the guys that date my girls" when his wife told him via an ear monitor that he could share their pregnancy news. He wrote, alongside a photo of him cradling his wife's baby bump, "We are pumped to be having our 4th girl feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."

As previously mentioned, Atkins also took to Instagram to speak out on the exciting news. In her photo, she and Rhett could be seen posing together as they both flashed four fingers to indicate that their fourth baby girl is on the way. She also noted in her caption that their daughter is due in November. The mom-of-three wrote, "SURPRISE!! he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown) just in time for Mother’s Day: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl." She ended her caption fittingly with four pink heart emojis.

Rhett and Atkins' baby news comes shortly after the country singer opened up about family life with his wife and their three kids. During a media roundtable, the "What's Your Country Song" singer shared nothing but praise for Atkins for being such a strong role model to their three daughters, per Taste of Country. Rhett stated, "Getting to watch my wife get to be a mom to three babies, and how much work it is just being not only a parent, but being a mother to three girls — I just watch my wife sometimes and I'm like, 'I don't know how you do this; I don't know how you do this with such grace." He added, "I've said this before, but she's my superhero, and someone I get to learn from every day."