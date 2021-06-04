Thomas Rhett Found Out Wife Lauren Akins Was Pregnant in a 'Wild' Way

✖

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins are currently expecting their fourth child, with the couple due to welcome a daughter in November. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Rhett revealed the "wild" way Akins found out she was pregnant, sharing that they discovered the news during a ski trip to Telluride, Colorado earlier this year.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he recalled. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.'" Rhett said that he joked with that maybe Akins was pregnant, which she initially didn't believe.

"She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,'" he laughed. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test." The soon-to-be parents of four "couldn't even wait to tell our family" and called them from Colorado. "It's just wild," Rhett shared. "We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."

Rhett admitted that he was "surprised" that he and Akins are having another girl, but is more than happy to continue his role as girl dad. "I feel like I've got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we've already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it," he says. "My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in. It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it."

The couple's new baby girl will join big sisters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 1, the older two of whom are "really, really excited" to welcome their sibling after initially being disappointed they wouldn't have a brother.

"Lauren was showing them the pregnancy test and she was like, 'This means that you're going to have another sister.' And they both were just like 'But we wanted a brother!'" Rhett said. "And they looked at me like it was my fault, and I was like, 'No, this is going to be awesome. Maybe one day we'll have a boy.'"