Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Akins Shares Humorous Photo of Her Makeup Done by Willa Gray

When Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins‘ two oldest daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, were ill, there was only so much the parents could do to keep them busy. So Akins took matters into her own hands, allowing her oldest daughter to play with her makeup, sharing the humorous results on social media.

“What happens when my 2 oldest girls are sick and Rescuers Down Under for a third time today just isn’t gonna cut it: makeup game STRONG (thanks to Willa Gray),” Akins posted.

Akins and Rhett have both been busy over the last few weeks, since the birth of their third daughter, Lennon Love, who was born on Feb. 10. Rhett praised Akins for being so strong during Lennon’s birth on Instagram when announcing his youngest child’s arrival.

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!” Rhett announced on Instagram. “It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

“Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet,” he continued. “The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone.”

Rhett will kick off his Center Point Road Tour in May, but will have a little bit more time at home until then, since the Stagecoach Festival, which Rhett is headlining with Carrie Underwood and Eric Church, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No word yet if Akins will join Rhett in Las Vegas for the 2020 ACM Awards, where he is nominated for five trophies, including Album of the Year (for Center Point Road) and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year. The 2020 ACM Awards, will still plan on going on as scheduled, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

