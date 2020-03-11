Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert Are First Performers Announced for 2020 ACM Awards

The first round of performers for the 2020 ACM Awards has just been announced, with host Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert included in the list. Lambert will perform by herself, and also as part of an ensemble, which includes Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Elle King, Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes. The group, which is all of Lambert's Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour openers, except for Ell, will perform "Fooled Around and Fell in Love," which is nominated for Music Event of the Year. Ell is replacing Maren Morris, who is due to have her baby any day now.

Ell announced the performance on social media, showing off a video of the six women rehearsing together.

"Bada–– women," Ell posted. "All on one stage. SIGN ME UP PLEASE. Cannot wait to perform at the [ACM Awards] with [Miranda Lambert] and these incredible ladies. Live. Sun April 5. 8/7c on CBS."

The 2020 ACM Awards are currently scheduled to go on as planned, although in light of the coronavirus outbreak, the situation is being closely watched.

"We are closely monitoring the situation along with the MGM team, who are in continuous contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District, and other agencies and experts for guidance,” the Academy of Country Music said in a statement along with dick clark productions via Billboard. “We will take every precaution to ensure the safety of our artists, staff, crew, guests and attendees.”

Urban will mark his hosting debut at the 2020 ACM Awards, and is also nominated for one trophy, for Male Artist of the Year. Lambert is nominated for a total of three awards. In addition to Music Event of the Year, Lambert is also nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, for Wildcard.

Old Dominion collectively received a total of five nominations, including for Vocal Group of the Year, and Album of the Year and Single of the Year, for "One Man Band." Morris and Thomas Rhett both received five as well, with both of them nominated for Album of the Year. Dan + Shay received four nods, with three for "10,000 Hours," their collaboration with Justin Bieber.

