Thomas Rhett Reacts to Postponement of Stagecoach Festival Due to Coronavirus Concerns

With Stagecoach Festival officially postponed until the fall, due to coronavirus concerns, Thomas Rhett is speaking out about the decision. Rhett shared the news on social media, vowing to still perform, even with the new dates.

Just as excited to play for y’all in October 💛 https://t.co/Jpj3dG5oBS — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) March 11, 2020

"Just as excited to play for y'all in October," Rhett posted, along with the news that the festival would be held Oct. 23 to 25 instead.

Rhett joins Carrie Underwood and Eric Church in headlining the three-day event, which also includes performances by Alan Jackson, Dan + Shay, Brett Young, Billy Ray Cyrus, Riley Green, Midland and more.

Although the circumstances are unfortunate, the postponement allows Rhett more time at home with his wife, Lauren Akins, and daughters Willa Gray, Ada James and newborn daughter Lennon Love, before he heads out on his Center Point Road Tour in May.

"Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th!" Rhett shared on social media one day after her arrival. "It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. Watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life!

"Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet," he continued. "The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone."

The coronavirus has impacted several country music stars, who have canceled or altered their plans due to health and safety concerns. Old Dominion pulled out of their scheduled performance at the annual C2C: Country to Country festival, held in Europe March 13 to 15. The Zac Brown Band postponed the entire spring leg of their The Owl Tour, and Nashville's Tin Pan South Festival decided to cancel their entire week-long event, with plans to reschedule later this year.

Updated Stagecoach Festival information can be found by visiting the event's website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt