Shania Twain virtually appeared on Good Morning America last week to perform a selection of songs, including her hit "That Don't Impress Me Much." In a performance that was broadcast on a screen in Times Square in New York City, Twain appeared outside, perched on a stool and strumming an electric guitar and wearing one of her signatures, leopard print.

She was accompanied by an acoustic guitar player and a backup singer as she performed the song, which appears on her 1997 album Come On Over. As Twain performed, tweets from fans scrolled across the screen below, praising Twain's performance and asking her for new music. Later in the show, she returned with "Life's About to Get Good" and "Any Man of Mine," the latter of which is from Twain's 1995 album The Woman in Me. In October, the Canadian star will release The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition, which will include previously unreleased tracks, live recordings and mixes.

After her debut album in 1993, Twain quickly became one of the biggest stars in country music and a voice for women around the world thanks to her confident and catchy lyrics. "I never really wanted to be the center of attention," she recalled to GMA. "I always dreamt of being the backup singer to Stevie Wonder. That was my big dream as a singer — and then to write incredible songs that other artists would record. That would be my honor and those were my creative dreams."

Twain said that she was encouraged to take the spotlight by her mom, who told her, "'the only way you're ever going to make money is if you're the one out there in the middle of it all...'"

"Putting survival first, understanding — and with more and more maturity as I went — that the only way to succeed, and by succeeding I mean just even exist, to be seen, to be recognized, to be respected, you have to dive in and put your fears aside and you cannot let your fears get in your way," she explained. "This has created a very, very dynamic side of me that I otherwise may not have grown into if I didn't have the disadvantage of being female in this industry."

The Grammy winner has long been an advocate for women in country music and shared that she thinks that women are stifled in every area, not just the music industry. "I think women in every platform in life need to make more of a statement, not necessarily be louder, just they have to know themselves better," she said.

"They need to almost excel beyond the average male in order to be heard, to stand out enough ... and to be recognized," Twain continued. "A lot of that is just lack of opportunity, so we have to fight harder in order to get our opportunity."