Shania Twain Releasing 'The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition' in October

Shania Twain is celebrating 25 years of her sophomore album, The Woman in Me, by releasing The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition, which will include previously unreleased tracks, live recordings and mixes. The Diamond Edition contains a newly remastered version of the album and will be available in two- and three-CD configurations on Oct. 2.

"So nice we did it twice!" Twain wrote on Instagram on Friday after the album's announcement. "This one has such a special place in my heart." The three-CD box set holds 16 previously unreleased tracks including five live performances recorded in December 2019 during Twain's Las Vegas residency and an entire "Shania Vocal Mix" with early takes of 11 songs.

Along with the five Las Vegas performances, the "Live & Remixed" disc, available on both the two- and three-CD editions, includes two tracks recorded in September 1998 at Dallas' Reunion Arena for the Shania: Live DVD as well as and nine remixes that show how Twain and producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange adapted her sound as Twain began to cross over into the pop and international markets.

The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition also includes a 48-page booklet containing liner notes from Twain, a 3,000-word essay by pop-culture journalist Eve Barlow and photographs by John Derek, Albert Sanchez, Mark Tucker, Bo Derek and Alexander E. Harbaugh. Pre-order The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition here.

"This is the album that changed my career and has brought me to places that I would never have imagined even in my wildest dreams at the time," Twain told Good Morning America. "I had high hopes, but this, I mean, where I am today, 25 years later, at the time was unimaginable. So this is a real celebration year for me, celebrating coming out as a very independent, open-minded, very, just bold in what I had to say."

The Woman in Me was released in February 1995 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard country chart in July, winning the Grammy for Best Country Album in 1996. The album gave Twain her first No. 1 single, "Any Man of Mine," as well as three additional No. 1 songs: "(If You're Not in It for Love) I'm Outta Here!" "You Win My Love" and "No One Needs to Know." The LP became the best-selling country album of the year and went on to become the best-selling country album by a female artist, a record Twain would soon break with Come on Over. The Woman in Me has sold an estimated 20 million copies worldwide to date.

Twain has stayed active with fans on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering stay-home puns on some of her hits and recently declaring that she was "so over" 2020. "I'm so over 2020... Shall we go back to 1995?" she captioned a recent Instagram throwback photo of herself on a horse that was likely a precursor to her album announcement.

The Canadian star is also working on a television show, having been announced as an executive producer on the upcoming small-screen adaptation of Debbie Macomber's Heart of Texas novels.