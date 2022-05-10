Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Calls off Divorce

✖

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler are giving their marriage a second chance. After Fowler filed for divorce earlier this year, they have since called it off, TMZ reports. When Fowler initially filed for divorce, she revealed that she was pregnant with the couple's first child.

According to the TMZ, Fowler asked the court in April to dismiss the divorce case with a judge signing off on her request. On top of this update, Hunt was seen wearing his wedding ring during a performance that took place in late April, around the time that Fowler requested to have their divorce case dismissed. TMZ noted that he was not wearing his wedding ring at a performance that took place weeks before in mid-March. Additionally, Hunt and Fowler have been seen together walking their dog in Franklin, Tennessee.

Previously, it was reported that Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt in February. At the time, she alleged that Hunt was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." Amidst her divorce filing, it was revealed that Fowler was pregnant with the pair's first child. She asked for primary custody of their future child and alimony. Fowler later withdrew the petition, but it was only because it was filed in the wrong county. She later refiled in a different county in Tennessee. Interestingly enough, in her petition, Fowler addressed whether there were any hopes for reconciliation. It didn't seem to be in the cards for them at the time, as she stated that "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted." However, it appears as though they're giving their relationship another shot.

In late March, Hunt spoke about becoming a father and revealed the gender of their baby in the process. During an appearance on County Countdown USA, he said, "I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way." The country singer added about becoming a father, "I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life." Hunt also said that he and Fowler were waiting to see their little one before deciding on a name, saying, "We're thinking about it. I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best."