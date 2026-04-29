Another ‘Love on the Spectrum’ Couple Breaks Up

Love on the Spectrum couple Pari Kim and Tina Zhu Xi Caruso have split.

The Netflix personalities, who began dating on the third season of the reality dating show, announced last week that they have decided to move forward as just friends.

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Kim broke the news in an Instagram Story on Friday, writing, “A few people have been asking if me and Tina are still together. I just wanted to be honest and let you all know that we are just friends now, two trains on different tracks, but I wish her the best and a bright, T-riffic future!”

Pari and Tina from episode 407 of Love on the Spectrum. (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2026 Netflix, Inc.)

Kim, a newcomer to Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, hit things off with Zhu Xi Caruso after expressing her desire to find a “T-Princess,” referencing her love for the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, often referred to as the “T.”

In a separate Instagram post, Kim continued to use a train metaphor to describe her breakup with Zhu Xi Caruso, writing that while “trains come and go to all different destinations,” coming “into each other’s routes and stations” before continuing on to “diverge and go their own separate ways,” their paths are still “okay” and “valid.”

“Both will reach the light at the end of the tunnel,” she wrote, continuing that while they might be on “two separate lines,” they will “always support each other when times call for it and cheer each other on from afar.”

“The purple will continue to sparkle unapologetically and the blue will continue to show up fiercely and proudly,” Kim concluded. “They both make a good team but can also shine on their own as two individuals.”

Zhu Xi Caruso also confirmed the split on April 24, sharing a photo with Kim in their couple Halloween costumes as Wicked‘s Glinda and Elphaba.

“It’s mutual,” she wrote. “@purpleprincesspari and I have spit up. We’re just friends now.”

“We are like Glinda and Elphaba in the way we advocate for what we believe in,” the Netflix personality continued. “I’m the Elphaba and I can’t wait to show the world how I advocate. Pari will continue to advocate like Glinda. I hope we can still advocate as friends for things we believe in like public transportation and disability advocacy.”

Zhu Xi Caruso and Kim’s breakup comes just weeks after their co-stars, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, announced their split after nearly five years of dating. Connor Tomlinson and Georgie Harris also announced they had gone their separate ways during the recent fourth season of Love on the Spectrum while attending the engagement party of Madison Marilla and Tyler White.

“Georgie and I are no longer together,” Tomlinson said at the time, revealing that he and Harris are still friends. “We reached an understanding. We’re two wonderful people, but two very different people.”