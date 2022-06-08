Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Welcome First Baby Together

✖

Congratulations are in order for Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler. During the Star's For Second Harvest charity concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Tuesday, June 7, the 37-year-old country singer shared with fans that he and his wife recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lucy Lu.

Speaking to the crowd, according to Entertainment Tonight, Hunt shared, "I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu." The musician went on to reflect on how his baby girl has changed him, stating, "I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago." The Alabama native, who added that he has "been filled with a lot of gratitude these past couple of weeks," did not share any further details about his newborn, including when little Lucy Lu arrived.

The little one's arrival came after Hu and Fowler split and then reconciled. It was first reported in February that Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt after nearly five years of marriage. In her filing, she claimed that Hunt was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct," and "guilty of adultery." She also alleged, based on documents obtained by TMZ, that Hunt "is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper," adding that "all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted." Hours after Fowler filed for divorce, however, she withdrew her petition. It was later confirmed that she did so because her attorneys filed the paperwork in the wrong county. She later filed for divorce again, this time in Davidson County, Tennessee, though in May, the couple called off the divorce, instead deciding to give their marriage a second chance.

"Sam and Hannah are working on healing their relationship. They're very excited to be welcoming their baby girl together and focused on that," a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Sam has been putting the work in and making sure that Hannah feels comfortable, safe and trusts him. He is acting protective over their relationship."

Hunt and Fowler met when they were both attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The pair had an on-again, off-again relationship over the span of 10 years before they got married in 2017.