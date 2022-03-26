Sam Hunt Reveals Gender of Upcoming Baby With Estranged Wife

Sam Hunt is expecting a child with his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler. Recently, Hunt let it slip that he and Fowler are expecting a baby girl, per Page Six. Even though Hunt and Fowler are set to become parents soon, the two are in the midst of divorce proceedings.

While serving as a guest co-host on Country Countdown USA, Hunt opened up about the upcoming addition to his family. He said, “I haven’t talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way.” The country singer added about becoming a father, “I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really this year revolves around that big news in my life.” Hunt and Fowler haven’t chosen a name yet for their little one, who is due in about two months. According to Hunt, they’re waiting to meet her to decide on her moniker.

“We’re thinking about it,” he said. “I want her to be in the world before we name her. I want to be able to look at her and decide what name suits her best.” Hunt and Fowler might be preparing to welcome their daughter into the world, but they’re also preparing to officially part ways. In February, it was reported that Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt after nearly five years of marriage. In her filing, she claimed that Hunt was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct,” and “guilty of adultery,” based on documents obtained by TMZ.

Fowler continued to allege that her estranged husband “is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.” It doesn’t seem as though reconciliation is in the cards, as she expressed in these documents that “All hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.” In addition to filing for divorce, Fowler petitioned the court for three kinds of alimony. She also asked that she receive primary custody of their unborn child.

Hours after she filed for divorce, she reportedly withdrew her petition. However, it was later reported that she did so because her attorneys filed the paperwork in the wrong county. She later filed for divorce again, this time in Davidson County, Tennessee, which includes Nashville. Hunt and Fowler met when they were both attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The pair had an on-again, off-again relationship over the span of 10 years before they got married in 2017.