Morgan Wallen 'Likely to Spend Time Behind Bars' After Arrest, Report Says

Country music singer, known for songs such as 'Cowgirls,' was arrested in April for throwing a chair off of a Nashville bar rooftop.

"Cowgirls" singer Morgan Wallen might be headed to jail. According to a new report, a source familiar with the situation says that the country music star is "likely to spend time behind bars" after his arrest in Nashville earlier this year.

"Morgan's lawyers have tried to strike a deal where he'd receive probation," the insider told Life and Style, going on to note that Wallen — if convicted on three counts of felony reckless endangerment — faces up to six years in prison. "But it's looking bleak at this point. He's likely to spend time behind bars."

Wallen has had a string of controversies surrounding his nights out in Nashville, but the most recent came in mid-April when he was arrested after throwing a chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's bar, Chiefs, narrowly missing police officers standing below. The 'Last Night" singer was taken into police custody and booked into Nashville Metro Jail, according to WKRN. He was released from jail sometime later, with the Metro Nashville Police Department announcing that his bond was $15,520.

(Photo: Metro Nashville PD)

Wallen was initially set to go back to court on Aug. 15, but his lawyers were able to get the hearing postponed until Decemeber. However, the extra time has not made Wallen feel better, per the source.

"Morgan is being told the best scenario is a 30- to 60-day sentence," the insider said. "I don't think the prosecutors want him to skate away with no time because people will think it's because of his celebrity status." Even still, the source says that Wallen is hoping his charges can be pleaded to misdemeanors, explaining, "If Morgan has a felony conviction, it's going to make it hard for him to get work visas to tour internationally."