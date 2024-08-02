Morgan Wallen Considering Huge Change to Future Concert Tours, Report Claims

Fans might be getting less of Morgan Wallen. The country music superstar is said to be considering a huge change to future concert tours and, reportedly, he's thinking about performing less.

"Morgan sees Taylor Swift has played 120 shows on her current tour and hasn't missed a one – and he marvels at that," a source said in the Aug. 5, 2024 print edition of the National Enquirer, noting that Wallen's recently rescheduled concerts have made him rethink his approach. "He hates that fans worry when shows get canceled." The source added, "In the future, he may only play one show a week on tour – even though it would cost him millions."

(Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube)

The new report comes weeks after Wallen canceled multiple concerts due to illness. Taking to social media in mid-July, the country music singer revealed that he felt sickness coming on prior to scheduled shows in Florida, but couldn't stave it off.

"I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today," Wallen wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). I would not give you guys anywhere near 100% tonight and as a result, I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows to Oct. 18 and 19."

This also wasn't the first time this has happened. In 2023, Wallen had to postpone several tour dates, due to health issues. In early May, Wallen shared a video message with his fans, revealing that he'd been dealing with persistent vocal issues, which led to doctors recommending that he rest his voice.