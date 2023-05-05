Morgan Wallen Shares Health Update Ahead of Return to Stage

Morgan Wallen has shared a health update with fans, ahead of his recent return to the stage. PEOPLE reports that the country star took to his Instagram Stories to fill in his followers on how he was doing. This came just before the 29-year-old stepped out and delivered a performance for fans in Florida.

"What's up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight – and all weekend. I wouldn't say I'm 100% but I'm doing a lot better," Wallen said in a brief clip he filmed for the venue, before going on to address his highly controversial canceled concert in Mississippi. "To everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn't," he said. "

The singer then revealed that he is planning to make it up to those who missed out. "We're working on a rescheduled date – we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don't have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I'll let you know," he said, then concluding his message, "I appreciate you all and I can't wait to get out onstage tonight. Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you – see you soon."

On April 23, Wallen called off his Oxford concert right before he was set to perform. A message went up on the screens telling fans that he was unable to perform that they would be receiving refunds. This sparked a lot of heated comments online, with many country music fans heavily criticizing the way Wallen handled the situation.

Compounding the issue, it was later alleged that Wallen was too drunk to perform. The accusations apparently originated from a TikTok of a venue security guard, who claimed to have witnessed an inebriated Wallen. According to the Los Angeles Times, the guard said that Wallen "losing his voice is bull crap," adding that he "couldn't walk" and was "too drunk" to perform so he left the venue in an ambulance. BEST Crowd Management, the company who employed the security guard, later refuted the claims.

In a statement, Seth England — the CEO and co-founder of Wallen's record label Big Loud — defended Wallen, stating that the singer canceled the concert "because he lost his voice," per Stereogum. England added, "He is on vocal rest per his doctor's orders and he's doing everything he can to be back at 100 percent." England also replied to BEST by thanking them for "correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true."