Miranda Lambert Shares an Update on New Music

Miranda Lambert released her last solo album, Wildcard, in 2019, and according to the singer, her next project is closer than fans might think. During an appearance on a recent episode of Taste of Country Nights, Lambert opened up about all the co-writing she's been doing recently with other artists, including Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson.

"When three songwriters hang out, usually songs happen, even if you're not planning on it," she said with a laugh, sharing that she connected with Hammack after having the Georgia native on tour with her in 2019 and reached out to Wilson herself. Along with Hammack and Wilson, Lambert has also written with artists including Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen, and she has a songwriting credit on Parker McCollum's upcoming album. ""It's really fun, too, to write with other artists, because it's a whole different perspective," she mused. "I just think it's fun to step outside of your own head and your own sort of box and get in the head of other artists."

As for her own music, she said, "Stay tuned," she says when asked when she'll be releasing something new, adding, "It's not far." While she hasn't released new solo music in nearly two years, Lambert did team with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to release their album The Marfa Tapes earlier this year, an acoustic effort that the trio recorded last November in Marfa, Texas. She also joined Elle King on their collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

Lambert toured in support of Wildcard until the pandemic began, and she told Bobby Bones on a recent episode of his podcast that she's on "fair and festival duty" this summer and will go out on another tour of her own next year. "We were lucky, we toured into March of 2020," she reflected. "We were one of the artists that actually got to go out. We didn't get to finish the Wildcard Tour, but we're going to go back out next year and do our own thing."

Aside from music, the Grammy winner recently opened her own barn in downtown Nashville, debuting Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa earlier this summer. "We had 'Sunday Funday' there which was supposed to be lunchtime 'Sunday Funday' but it turned into all day 'Sunday Funday,'" she joked of a recent visit. "Jon Pardi stopped by and we ended up two-stepping. Honestly, it's really nice to have a place I can go and be part of what’s happening on Broadway but it's in a little bit of a 'safe environment...' It’s fun to have a spot and I love the food and drinks. It’s been a blast."