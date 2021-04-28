✖

Miranda Lambert has nothing nice to say to a woman with designs on taking her man, releasing the new song "Geraldene" on Wednesday along with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The song is the latest from the trio's upcoming album The Marfa Tapes, and, like the rest of the album, was recorded with an acoustic guitar and two microphones.

The sparse production allows the smirk in Lambert's voice to shine as she sings, "You’re trailer park pretty, but you’re never gonna be Jolene," referencing the would-be man stealer in Dolly Parton's "Jolene." "Geraldene, Geraldene / Why you gotta be so mean? / Don't make me cause a scene now, Geraldene," she adds in the chorus. "Geraldene, Geraldene / You got 'em all on their knees / But you can't take a man from me, Geraldene." The Texas native takes the lead throughout the track, though her collaborators can be heard sneaking in a few laughs in the background.

"That was a good one ... so fun," Lambert says at the end of the song. Also on Wednesday, Lambert, Ingram and Randall performed the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The trio has already released several songs from The Marfa Tapes, including "In His Arms" and an acoustic version of Lambert's previous hit "Tin Man." The full album will be released on May 7 and was recorded in Marfa, Texas during a five-day stretch in November.

"I’ll never forget pulling into Marfa that first night at 4 a.m.," Lambert previously said in a statement. "The stars were like nothing I’d ever seen before, just this endless blanket hanging so low you could reach up and touch them. I immediately understood why this place was so special."

Randall added, "There’s no TV, no radio, nothing to do out there but pour a cocktail, sit around the campfire, and talk. Eventually, that just inevitably leads to songs. There’s no pressure to write, but most of the time, the three of us can’t seem to help ourselves."

Ingram noted that "There’s something singular that happens in that moment of collaboration and creation, something you can never really recreate in the studio. Our hope with this album was to share a little bit of that magic with people." See the album's full track list below.

1. "In His Arms"

2. "I Don't Like It"

3. "The Wind's Just Gonna Blow"

4. "Am I Right or Amarillo"

5. "Waxahachie"

6. "Homegrown Tomatoes"

7. "Breaking a Heart"

8. "Ghost"

9. "Geraldene

10. "We'll Always Have the Blues"

11. "Tin Man"

12. "Two Step Down to Texas"

13. "Anchor"

14. "Tequila Does"

15. "Amazing Grace (West Texas)"