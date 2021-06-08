Miranda Lambert Spotted Dancing With Husband Brendan McLoughlin, Friend Jon Pardi

✖

Miranda Lambert stopped by her new Nashville bar, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Cantina, over the weekend, bringing along her husband Brendan McLoughlin and friend Jon Pardi to hit the dance floor. Videos taken by fans on Sunday, June 6 show the singer in a VIP area on the bar's second floor, dancing with her husband as Pardi danced with his wife, Summer.

The two couples, along with a few other VIP guests, danced to The Temptations’ 1964 hit "My Girl" as a group of fans on the ground floor gathered to watch, many of them recording Lambert on their phones and cheering. Another clip shows Lambert and Pardi two-stepping to George Strait's "Check Yes or No." Lambert was dressed in Western wear in cowboy boots, jeans, a checked shirt and a hat while Pardi also wore boots and jeans along with a t-shirt and his signature cowboy hat.

Lambert's Casa Rosa, which opened last month, makes her the first female country artist to have their name on a downtown Nashville bar. "I’m so excited to have a honky tonk with my name on it! Casa Rosa will be a little taste of Texas in Tennessee," she said in a statement, via the Tennessean. "Tacos, tequila and tufted pink booths, what else can a girl ask for? This place is special to me and I’m happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City!"

Casa Rosa was created in partnership with TC Restaurant Group, which also operates Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge and Florida Georgia Line's FGL House. Lambert's bar, like those of her fellow artists, features plenty of memorabilia from her career including outfits she's worn, props from music videos and a number of plaques commemorating her achievements. During the bar's grand opening in May, Lambert and McLoughlin hit the stage to karaoke to "Summer Nights" from Grease.

In a post on Instagram, Casa Rosa shared that the goal of its design was to reflect Lambert's "unapologetic and boldly feminine spirit," adding that Lambert was "very involved" in the design of the space and personally sourced some of the vintage and specialty items seen throughout the restaurant. Lambert's longtime friend, interior designer Phara Queen, "worked with her to add sparkle, shine and flair to the space" and artist Tim Parker was credited with creating some of the "amazing one-of-a-kind pieces" in the restaurant including a rhinestone saddle and 35-foot mural of Lambert.