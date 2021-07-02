Elle King Says Shooting the Music Video for 'Drunk' With Miranda Lambert Was 'One of the Most Fun Days'

✖

The music video for Elle King and Miranda Lambert's recent collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" is one giant party, featuring the two stars as the bride and a bridesmaid at a very '80s wedding, respectively. In a recent interview with The Ty Bentli Show on Apple Music Country, King looked back on filming the colorful clip, sharing that it was "one of the most fun days" she's had at work.

"When it came down time to the video, I was like, 'How can we make this really fun, so that it's one day of her life that she enjoys, and that if we had to sing it together, she's going to be happy about it,'" she said. "I was like, 'Why don't we play characters and take the pressure off of Elle King and Miranda Lambert.' Honestly that music video day, that was one of the most fun days I've ever had working because it was just me and Miranda in these ridiculous costumes and we laughed the whole time."

The clip begins with King and Lambert performing on a stage at a reception in pastel suits before flashing back to the wedding, followed by a reception that features plenty of drinking and dancing. At the end of the night, King and Lambert ceded the stage to other family members, who all took their turn at the mic.

The two friends originally released the song in February after King asked the country star to join her on the track following their time on Lambert's 2019 Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour. "I was really nervous to ask because she had already done so much for me and inviting me on this tour," King told Audacy's Katie & Company. "I didn’t want it to seem like I was taking advantage or anything, but it just seemed like a good idea so I just held my breath and texted her and she said she liked the song."

The "America's Sweetheart" singer actually started penning the song around seven years ago, when she was 24, alongside Martin Johnson. "It's weird because sometimes songs have a different life and they're not finished for a reason," King reflected. "We had started writing it when I was like 24 years old and then Martin, the other songwriter, we reconnected and I was like, 'Hey. We've been sitting on this song, 'Drunk,' and I feel like it's a big song. I feel like there's something to it, but I hate the verses. We have to re-write it."

"We re-wrote the song and I had just been hanging out with Miranda and was like, 'It's weird, the song feels finished. It feels finished, but the life of it, it's missing something,'" she said. "So we were like, 'What if Miranda sang with us?'"