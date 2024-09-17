Miranda Lambert Praises Beyoncé for 'Authentic' Country Music Debut

Beyoncé's debut country music album, Cowboy Carter, has been divisive, to say the least, but there's one big star who has nothing but love for it. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country Nights, host Evan Paul asked Lambert if the project is something she could drew inspiration from, and she responded by praising Beyoncé for her authenticity.

"I want artists to be themselves," Lambert said. "Like, whatever's authentic to you and whatever you're doing right now, if you're living in your authenticity ... you have to appreciate that about an artist." She went on to share that she's seen Beyoncé perform several times and has even met her, noting that the Destiny's Child singer was always very kind.



Lambert also pointed out that Cowboy Carter has the potential to signify a shift for the country music genre, which is not a negative. "Just like Post Malone coming to Nashville and immersing himself in our community that we love so much," she continued. "It makes me happy, and I think that's exactly the right way to do it, and I appreciate it."

(Photo: Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

While Cowboy Carter has been out for months, Lambert just dropped her new album this past week, Postcards from Texas. Earlier this year, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Lambert about her new music, including her first single from the album, "Wranglers."

"I went to the root in a lot of ways on this new record. I went and made it at home in Austin, Texas. I had not made a record in Texas since I was 18," she told us. "I also felt like it's very honky-tonk, and this song is very much me. It feels like it could have been on the same record as 'Kerosene' or 'Gunpowder and Lead...' I just felt like I wanted to go back to the root of what got me here to begin with after finding a new label and [being] re-inspired."