Destiny's Child Alum LeToya Luckett Weighs in on Possible Reunion (Exclusive)

Destiny's Child fans have been yearning for a reunion of the original foursome and eventual lifelong member Michelle Williams. In the current time of some of the most iconic and successful acts of the 90s resurging and reuniting for new projects, fans are wondering when they'll get their wish. If it were up to LeToya Luckett, she'd do a reunion tomorrow. Luckett is a founding member of the group, having been with the group from 1990 – 1998. After infighting over money and management, she was booted – along with LaTavia Roberson. They were replaced by Williams and Farrah Franklin, the latter of which left after just five months. Luckett and Roberson sued the group and their former manager Matthew Knowles, and eventually received a settlement. She's since gone on to have her own successful solo singing and acting career, and has even made peace with Rowland and Beyoncé – while forming a friendship with Williams. Now, she says a reunion is 100% possible.

"I don't see it not happening. I don't ever want to say never. It would be a beautiful thing," she told us in a recent interview while promoting her brand ambassador partnership for KUSHAE. "That group just changed our lives completely. Whether you were in it for however long, that group was something special. And I'm just blessed and honored that I got to be a part of it. And all the girls, we're cool. Shout out to all of them. But it's nothing but love. It is nothing but love. So I can't see it not happening. It's just maybe when, but we are all moms now."

Luckett notes all members of the group are busy with their lives and careers. While Rowland and Williams have focused on acting, hosting, and podcasting in recent years, Beyonce recently announced a new project. She says doing their individual endeavors plus a reunion is difficult to foresee in the near future. But, she's optimistic.

"So finding the time. Beyoncé just put out a dope single, and I think she's about to release an album soon if she hasn't already. So everybody's busy doing their own things. And I respect that, for sure," she concluded.