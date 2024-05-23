Miranda Lambert Dishes on New Single 'Wranglers,' Running Her Own Record Label (Exclusive)

Miranda Lambert recently returned with a brand-new solo single, "Wranglers," a fiery tune about revenge and "a woman scorned." PopCulture.com recently had a chance to speak with Lambert about the new song — as well as what it's been like running her own record label — and she told us that she loved "Wrangles" from the very first time she heard it.

Written by Ryan Carpenter Audra Mae, and Evan McKeever, "Wranglers" is the first single from Lambert's forthcoming ninth studio album, which represents a homecoming for the singer. "I went to the root in a lot of ways on this new record. I went and made it at home in Austin, Texas. I had not made a record in Texas since I was 18."

"I also felt like it's very honky-tonk," she continued, "and this song is very much me. It feels like it could have been on the same record as 'Kerosene' or 'Gunpowder and Lead...' I just felt like I wanted to go back to the root of what got me here to begin with after finding a new label and [being] re-inspired."

Lambert was previously signed to RCA Nashville, but signed with Republic Records and Big Loud earlier this year. She's also running her own label with good friend Jon Randall, Big Loud Texas, which is something she half-joked was initially a "scary" undertaking.

"As an artist, I signed with Republic and Nashville Big Loud... Then we also started as a label exec with Big Loud Texas, and it's my friend John Randall and I, and together we have just a ton of experience. We both grew up outside of Dallas and made our way to Nashville and have been doing this forever."

"I just feel like we're the perfect people to coach and guide these younger artists because we've been through the gamut and good, bad and ugly," Lambert continued. "That whole movement, that whole outlaw movement, that Willie and Waylon, the boys that came out of Texas influenced so much music, so much music now, not just country. I feel like such a responsibility to be a little part of the team that keeps that tradition alive and keeps that legacy going."

In addition to preparing new music and handling record executive responsibilities, Lambert also recently teamed up with Lone River Beverage Company for some special events surrounding the debut of the company's new shared seltzer flavor: Blackberry.

"I'm excited because I'm always a creature of habit," she confessed. "I'm a grapefruit girl all the way through, but I am like, 'All right, I'm ready to try something new for summer.'"

(Photo: Virisa Yong/BFA.com)

The Grammy-winner went on to share that Lone River is a must-have for whenever she's out enjoying the nice summer weather. "Every year for as long as I can remember, my family goes and floats down the river in south Texas and we have a big camp out," she said, then quipping, "This has been the perfect collab because they ship it to my house in Austin and I'm like the hero because I show up with cases of Ranch Water."

Calling the adult beverage "a little happiness in a can," Lambert added, "It's perfect. It's already mixed. It tastes delicious. You're good to go."