Miranda Lambert Falls Ill, Cancels Concert

Miranda Lambert canceled her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas on March 30 after her doctor placed her on vocal rest. On Thursday afternoon, the country star took to social media to inform fans, writing, "Hey ya'll, I've been under a doctor's care all day to see if things improved, however unfortunately I have been put on vocal rest and we have to cancel our show tonight. "To those fans who made plans to spend their Thursday night with us, I truly apologize," Lambert added. "I am working hard to get better for the shows on Saturday and Sunday. See you all soon, and thank you for understanding." Ticketmaster will refund all tickets purchased through the service. Fans who purchased their tickets elsewhere should inquire about their refund policy. It was announced back in September of 2022 that Lambert would be embarking on a 24-date residency in Las Vegas as part of the Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency, and the run of shows at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood will continue until the end of the year.

In August 2022, Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed that he would be there "every single night" she performs. As part of ET Canada's interview with the couple, McLoughlin was asked about being "side stage" for the upcoming concerts. "Every single night I'll be watching her do what she does best," he replied. Lambert revealed that the couple took a month off in July before the big event to recharge. "We went in our airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked," Lambert said. "It got us ready for Vegas. We're going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness."

— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 30, 2023

Regarding preparations, Lambert said, "We're just honing in on everything, but I'm very excited. It's kind of like the style I've been doing lately, just country western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that." Lambert recently shocked fans when she announced she is leaving Sony Records Nashville, where she has been signed since September 2003. "I wouldn't be true to myself if I wasn't constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity," she stated. "With that in mind, I've decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can't wait to see what the next adventure holds."