Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Will Be at Her Vegas Residency 'Every Single Night'

Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency is coming up in September, and the singer's husband Brendan McLoughlin has revealed that he will be there "every single night" that she performs. ET Canada spoke with the couple about the upcoming run of concerts, and asked McLoughlin if he would be "side stage" for the shows. "Every single night I'll be watching her do what she does best," he replied.

Ahead of the big event, Lambert revealed, the couple took the month of July off to recharge before jumping onto a busy fall. "We went in our airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked," Lambert said. "It got us ready for Vegas. We're going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness." As for how preparations are going, Lambert said, "We're just honing in on everything, but I'm very excited. It's kind of like the style I've been doing lately, just country western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that."

Lambert married McLoughlin three years ago, less than five years after her divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton. Lambert and Shelton first began dating in 2006. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. After four years of marriage, the couple announced in 2015 that they were divorcing. "This is not the future we envisioned and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Following their split, Lambert dated country singer Anderson East for two years, and then Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker for several months. In February 2019, Lambert announced on social media that she had secretly married McLoughlin the month prior. As for Shelton, before dating and marrying Lambert, he had been married to Kaynette Gern, a longtime girlfriend. They married in 2003 and divorced in 2006.

After splitting from Lambert, Shelton began dating his The Voice co-star, No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani. The pair began dating around 2015 and later married in 2021. Notably, Stefani had previously been married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. Notably, Lambert does not have any children, but McLoughlin has a young daughter born in late 2018, per People.