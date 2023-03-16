Miranda Lambert Makes Massive Career Change

Miranda Lambert is making a major move when it comes to her career. According to Variety, she announced that she is leaving Sony Music Nashville. It's a significant change for the singer, as she's been with the company since the beginning of her career.

Lambert took to social media to share the news with her fans. As she wrote, she's been with Sony since she was 19 years old. But, it's time to make a change. The singer posted a photo compilation on Instagram of all of the albums that she produced with the company. Alongside the image, she wrote, "Over the last 20 years together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we've reached heights I'd never even dreamed were possible."

The country singer didn't say what she has planned for the next stage of her career. Although, she did tease that she "can't wait" to see what happens next. Lambert wrote, "I'm so thankful for our time together and everything they made possible for me, yet I wouldn't be true to myself if I wasn't constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity. With that in mind, I've decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can't wait to see what the next adventure holds."

Lambert's career started when she released her debut album, Kerosene, in 2005. She had further success with her next two albums, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Revolution, which both went double platinum. In total, she produced eight solo studio albums with Sony Nashville in addition to a shared "Marfa Tapes" collaboration. The "Tin Man" singer isn't the only major country singer that is leaving Sony Nashville.

In late February, Brad Paisley revealed that he was leaving the music company. Just like Lambert, he announced his departure from Sony Nashville after two decades with the company. However, unlike Lambert, he also announced where he was headed next. Paisley shared that he was signing with Universal Music Group Nashville. Two days after announcing this news, he released his first single, "Same Here," with the new label. At the time, Variety also reported that Paisley was working on his next studio album with Universal Music Group Nashville, which is expected to be released sometime later this year.