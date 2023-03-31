Miranda Lambert is Unapologetically 'Untamed' for New Venture

Miranda Lambert has a new venture, and the country star is going unapologetically "untamed" for it. Lambert has signed a multi-year partnership with Lone River, a popular beverage company most well-known for their Ranch Water line. The singer, who does not often, partner with businesses, explained that she was motivated by the story of Katie Beal Brown, a fourth-generation Texan who founded Lone River, which recently unveiled its new Ranch Rita Variety Pack.

"I don't do a ton of partnerships, but I was drawn to Katie's story, and found so many similarities with my own, so working with Lone River is really special for me," Lambert shared in a press release statement. "I'm a storyteller first and foremost, and that's exactly what Katie set out to do with this brand. Lone River was built on honoring her family's roots and sharing an authentic way of life in West Texas. I'm excited to see what kind of noise us Texas women can make together!"

"Miranda Lambert is the kind of person that makes me proud to be a Texan and I am so honored to have her as a partner on this journey as we continue to grow Lone River. She is the embodiment of the trailblazing spirit that built our business, and it is a dream to have the opportunity to see our brand through her eyes," added Brown. "Through her iconic career in country music and beyond she's played such an important part in modernizing the ideals of the American West. I am so grateful to be a small part of this through Lone River."

Lambert is not the first country star to partner with Lone River, as the company has worked with a number of artists in the past. Yellowstone actor and Oscar-winning musician Ryan Bingham previously partnered with Lone River as well, and in an exclusive conversation with PopCulture.com, he revealed that he too was motivated to do so by Brown. "I heard about it through Katie, that started the company out in West Texas. We're from kind of the same place," he said.

The singer-songwriter went on to explain that, in the past, he has actively avoided doing brand partnerships, but Lone River was different. "To be honest, I don't really sign up to do a whole lot of big brand things just because I'm not really that kind of guy, but I really liked Katie a lot, and I liked her company, and I liked the brand, and I know the drink from growing up around it as well from where I'm from."