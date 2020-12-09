Maren Morris Uses Kate Gosselin Photo for 'Maren on a Karen' Meme

✖

Celebrities have taken to a new trend started by the idea of Elf on a Shelf. The new Christmas trend has started another trend in Hollywood as celebrities post photos of themselves with a different celebrity or television character on their should with a cute caption that rhymes. Country music singer Maren Morris posted hers with a picture of Kate Gosselin and captioned it with "Maren on a Karen."

Fans thought it was hilarious and took to the comment section to express their thoughts. One person wrote, "Oh she extra sassy on a Karen," while someone else said, "Maybe my favorite so far!" While Elf on the Shelf is what inspired the trend, it was actually actress Elizabeth Banks who started the photo challenge among Hollywood celebrities. The Pitch Perfect actress decided to have a little fun one weekend by kicking it off with a photo of Tom Hanks sitting on her shoulder captioning it with, "I know you've all heard of Elf on the Shelf, but have you heard of..." implying Hanks on a Banks.

This has since taken on a life of its own. Famous faces like Reese Witherspoon, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mark Ruffalo and Joe Jonas have all participated in the new trend. Now the trend is spreading among social media users not of celebrity status, it's simply becoming a holiday laugh. Recently, Reba McEntire was one of the country music stars to hop on the bandwagon. She used Justin Bieber for hers using the hashtag "BiebsOnReebs."

She noted she was following Kristin Chenoweth's lead for this trend, as the Broadway star recently posted a photo of herself with Jay Leno on her shoulder for her "Leno on Cheno" McEntire wrote, "You've heard of #elfontheshelf, now get ready for this ... @kchenoweth, I see your #LenoOnCheno and raise you a #BiebsOnReebs!" With this being such a challenging year, McEntire revealed her "new normal" following the strike of the pandemic saying she hopes the new normal includes kinder people.

"I hope our new normal is a better new normal," she said during an interview with Sounds Like Nashville. "I hope we're nicer. I hope we're kinder. I wish all this hate and anxiety would go away. I don't know if everybody is penned up and just needing the release, but I wish that would definitely go away. I want a better new normal."