Elizabeth Banks Sparks Hilarious 'Elf on the Shelf' Meme With 'Hanks on Banks' and Stars Share Their Creations

Elizabeth Banks decided to have some fun over the weekend and create her own little spin on The Elf on the Shelf craze. The Christmas tradition has since taken on a life of its own since coming into the mainstream shortly after the book released in 2005. Now, Banks decided to add her own little flare to the tradition.

Banks, who had quite the fitting end during the Modern Family series finale, kicked off her twist by sharing a photo on Instagram with Tom Hanks sitting on her left shoulder. "I know you've all heard of Elf on the Shelf, but have you heard of..." She implied that was "Hanks-on-a-Banks", starting up a trend of other big-name celebrities sharing similar photos that rhymed with their names. Among those who participated included Reese Witherspoon and Gal Gadot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks)

Many were quickly drawn to the concept as many fans reacted in the comments to the hilarious new take on the Christmas tradition. "I need to be a fly on the wall in your mind," one user commented. "It's not even 9:30 a.m. and this is the content we receive. Spectacular."

Here are some of the other celebrities and their creations that were shared as part of the trend that Banks had created on social media.