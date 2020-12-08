Reba McEntire Joins 'Elf on a Shelf' Meme Trend With Justin Bieber Photo

✖

Reba McEntire is the latest celebrity to get in on the Elf on a Shelf meme trend. Recently, celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and Elizabeth Banks have engaged in this trend, which involves a twist on the "Elf on a Shelf" phrase. For McEntire's version of the Christmas meme, she utilized help from none other than Justin Bieber.

In case you haven't seen the meme on social media yet, it involves an individual using a specific icon that rhymes with their own name for their own holiday-themed meme. In McEntire's case, the "object" on her shelf is the "Biebs." On Instagram, she noted that she was following Kristin Chenoweth's lead for this trend, as the Broadway star recently posted a photo of herself with Jay Leno on her shoulder for her "Leno on Cheno." For her own version, the country singer posted a photo of herself with a small image of Bieber superimposed onto her shoulder in the snap. She wrote, "You’ve heard of #elfontheshelf, now get ready for this...@kchenoweth, I see your #LenoOnCheno and raise you a #BiebsOnReebs!"

Clearly, McEntire is getting into the holiday spirit, and she's doing so in such a fun way. While the country legend is seemingly enjoying the Christmas season, she previously opened up about her wish for a "new normal" following the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken 2020 by storm. During an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, McEntire explained, "I hope our new normal is a better new normal. I hope we’re nicer. I hope we’re kinder. I wish all this hate and anxiety would go away. I don’t know if everybody is penned up and just needing the release, but I wish that would definitely go away. I want a better new normal."

At the beginning of the pandemic, McEntire hunkered down in Oklahoma with her family. But, since returning to Nashville, the singer has lamented the fact that she is not able to interact with her fans in the manner that she wishes to. "I have not secluded myself. I’m way too much of a people person," she continued. "The thing that is the hardest is I can’t hug anymore. That hurts worse than anything. I can’t shake hands. Daddy always told us, ‘You look them in the eye and you shake their hands,’ so that’s two things that’s very foreign to me, but it’s for their safety as much as it is for mine."