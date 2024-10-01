Rascal Flatts is hitting the road in 2025! The multi-platinum country group sets out on the 21-show Life is a Highway tour in February 2025, five years after their farewell tour was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2020, we announced the farewell tour after being on the road extensively for 20 years," the band said in a statement. "To put it simply, we needed a break. Then COVID hit and our plans came to a screeching halt, like the rest of the world. Since then, we've been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we're ready to get out on the road again. It's hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much."

Rascal Flatts, featuring Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, kicks things off on Feb. 13 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., bringing on Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane as their opening acts.

Previous to their announcement, the band got fans talking with a video shared on Sept. 30, which shows each member of the Rascal Flatts walking through a door labeled "Stage Door." They captioned the post cryptically, "Life's a road that you travel on." Keep scrolling to see all of the Life is a Highway Tour official dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

Life is a Highway Tour Dates:

Feb. 13: Evansville, IN- Ford Center

Feb. 14: Charleston, WV- Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 15: Grand Rapids, MI- Van Andel Arena

Feb. 22: Durant, OK- Choctaw Grand Theater

Feb. 27: Sioux Falls, SD- Denny Sanford Premier Center

Feb. 28: Green Bay, WI- Resch Center

March 1: Moline, IL- Vibrant Arena

March 6: Columbus, OH- Nationwide Arena

March 7: Toledo, OH- Huntington Center

March 8: Youngstown, OH- Covelli Centre

March 13: Manchester, NH- SNHU Arena

March 14: Uncasville, CT- Mohegan Sun Arena

March 15: Allentown, PA- PPL Center

March 20: Huntsville, AL- Von Braun Center Propst Arena*

March 22: Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

March 27: Ft. Worth, TX- Dickies Arena

March 28: Lafayette, LA- CAJUNDOME

March 29: Little Rock, AR- Simmons Bank Arena

April 3: Estero, FL- Hertz Arena

April 4: Orlando, FL- Kia Center

April 5: Jacksonville, FL- Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena