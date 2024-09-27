Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus may be hitting the road once more! More than four years the country trio abruptly split, Rascal Flatts is reportedly set to reunite, and they just may be back on the road for a reunion tour, according to a source.

Buzz about a reunion was sparked by a source who spoke to Life & Style. Although the former bandmates haven't recently addressed hopes for a reunion, the source claimed that the group "know they are sitting on a big pile of cash getting back together."

Fans have been eager to see the group back together ever since they announced during a January 2020 appearance on CBS This Morning that their 2020 tour would be their last. Plans for that farewell tour, Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour, were later upended and canceled altogether amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Rascal Flatts officially disbanded in 2021 after more than two decades together, with LeVox telling PEOPLE that he was "never been OK with the way that it ended," and any previous talks of a reunion had been halted due to Rooney, whom LeVox claimed quit the group.

In addition to his contentious divorce from his wife Tiffany in January 2021 after 15 years of marriage, Rooney in September 2021 was arrested and charged with a DUI after he ran his vehicle "square into a tree and about killed myself." Later opening up about the accident and his sobriety, the guitarist told fans that the "event lead me to treatment for my alcoholism for 4 months in the beautiful mountains of Utah... My life has been changed forever – and I'm grateful for the change. I've been sober now for almost 28 months come this Jan 13."

Reflecting on the previous years, Rooney said he "was not a good father – I was not a good husband – and I was not a good band mate to my business partners. I probably would've never taken responsibility for any of this if it hadn't been for my car wreck on Sep 9, 2021... God intervened and helped me to get my life back."

According to Life & Style's source, Rooney remains in a good place, and "feels he can go back out on the road and not backslide into his old destructive habits, and he sees Rascal Flatts fans clamoring for them to get back together. He says give the people what they want!"

Rooney, LeVox, and DeMarcus haven't announced plans for a Rascal Flatts reunion at this time. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest country music news!