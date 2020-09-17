Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Hocking: What to Know

✖

Luke Combs has become quite a big deal in the country music industry. With that level of fame and success, his wife, Nicole Hocking — now Nicole Combs —has also risen in the spotlight. The two began dating in 2016 and just tied the knot in August. Now, Hocking is Combs’ biggest fan as he continues to build an uber-successful music career after his “What You See Is What You Get” album earned him three nominations in some of the biggest ACM categories, including Entertainer of the Year. Combs also earned nominations in Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

The 28-year-old Hocking is from Florida and works in the music industry as a recruiting coordinator. The two ended up meeting in Nashville as Combs hails from North Carolina but took to the Music City to help launch his career. After the meeting, the two clearly were in sync and have remained that way ever since. Combs, who is 30 years old, popped the question in 2018 while on a vacation in Hawaii. The two dealt with some delays in their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic but held a private ceremony on Aug. 1.

In her Instagram post that showed the couple embracing one another in their bride and groom get-up on the beach, Hocking called the day the “most special” one she has ever had and shared her excitement about spending the rest of her life with the “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer. Combs also shared that photo on his Instagram, expressing a similar sentiment about being able to marry his “best friend.” The two will be holding a bigger ceremony in 2021 just like many newlyweds who had to adjust their plans in 2020.

One of Combs’ most well-known songs, “Beautiful Crazy,” was written about Hocking. He told ABC News in 2019 that writing a song about her earned him “some serious brownie points” because the song was written before the two were even dating. Another song, "Better Together," is also about his wife, which ultimately acts as a love letter to her. Combs also has teased another upcoming song, "Forever After All," that he says also is written about Hocking.