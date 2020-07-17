Luke Combs Breaks Chart Record Previously Held By Taylor Swift

Luke Combs is continuing to break records, this time besting Taylor Swift by becoming the first artist to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Combs earned the honor thanks to the success of his debut album, This One's For You, and his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get. Swift's eponymous debut album and sophomore album, Fearless, spent 24 weeks at the top of the chart over a decade ago.

This One's For You has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1, previously tying the record for longest No. 1 album held by Shania Twain's 1997 blockbuster album, Come On Over. This week, What You See Is What You Get returned to the top spot, giving Combs his new record. Swift's 2006 debut album was at No. 1 for 24 weeks, while 2008's Fearless held the top spot for 35 weeks. The only other country artists who have spent more than 20 weeks at No. 1 with two albums include Twain, Alabama, Garth Brooks and Kenny Rogers.

In addition to his charting album, Combs is also climbing with his latest single, "Lovin' On You," which is currently at No. 17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He also expanded his range this week with the debut of his latest collaboration with Crocs, announcing the new limited edition Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide. The slides, which are covered in jibbitz celebrating Combs and Crocs, will be available beginning at 12 p.m. ET on July 21 at Crocs.com/Luke-Combs for $39.99 while supplies last.

"Even though I haven’t been able to hit the road this summer, I still wanted to connect with my fans. So I used this time to get creative with my friends at Crocs to design another shoe…and this time in a Slide version," Combs said in a statement, via Sounds Like Nashville. "If you didn't already know from my first two collaborations – I love Crocs and there’s nothing that brings happiness quite like music and comfortable shoes. I’m excited to introduce my brand-new Bootlegger Slide, that is sure to be your summer sandal."