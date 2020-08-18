Luke Combs Releasing Deluxe Album, 'What You See Ain't Always What You Get'

Luke Combs is giving fans some more new music this year, announcing the release of his upcoming deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get. A deluxe reissue of Combs' sophomore album, 2019's What You See Is What You Get, the album will feature all 18 songs from the original project as well as five new tracks that have not yet been announced. What You See Ain't Always What You Get is available for preorder now and will be available Oct. 23.

What You See Is What You Get has so far given Combs three No. 1 singles — "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "Does to Me," his duet with Eric Church. Combs' current single, "Lovin' On You," is currently climbing the charts and will likely give the North Carolina native his ninth consecutive No. 1 song, which would only further his streak as the first country artist in history whose first eight singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. In addition to that historic record, the 30-year-old is the first artist in country music history to have his first two albums spend at least 25 weeks atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Combs was scheduled to be on the road this year supporting his sophomore album with his What You See Is What You Get Tour, but the trek was rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year," he wrote on social media last month to announce the decision. "Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are... Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe, so we’re rescheduling all of the shows that were scheduled for the rest of this year to 2021. The new dates are listed above, and tickets already purchased for previous dates will be valid for new dates. I can’t wait to see y’all in person next year."

While he hasn't been able to tour, Combs did get married this year, celebrating his wedding to wife Nicole Hocking in Florida earlier this month. "Yesterday was the best day of my life," Combs captioned a pair of wedding snaps on Aug. 2. "I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicocombs, here’s to forever."