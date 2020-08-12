Luke Bryan's Son Got the Best Surprise for His Birthday

✖

Luke Bryan's younger son, Tate, turned 10 years old on Tuesday, and he got a big surprise when his cousin, Til, showed up to celebrate after leaving for college earlier this month. Bryan posted a video on Instagram of the sweet reunion, sharing a clip of Tate standing at the counter with his mom, Caroline Bryan.

"There is one little surprise for your birthday," she told him before Til walked into the room. When he saw his cousin, Tate ran and jumped into the 18-year-old's arms, holding on tight as Til wished him a happy birthday. "I'm literally crying," Bryan says in the background of the shot, who later captioned the video, "[Oh my God], I'm crying. Tate just got his 10th birthday surprise. Til!!!Happy birthday buddy."

Bryan's wife, Caroline commented: "My nuggets back together." She also posted a video of the moment on her own Instagram page, as well as a number of photos and videos of Tate. "My nugget is 10 today....and Til drove home to surprise him," she wrote. "Going thru (sic) old videos, pictures, Til being home, my baby turning 10...I need boxes of tissues and a bottle of rosé. Happy birthday Tate!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Aug 11, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

On Aug. 1, Caroline shared on Instagram that the family had dropped Til off at college in Georgia. "I left a big piece of my heart today in Georgia," she captioned a photo of the two sharing a hug. "Been dreading this day for years, but I guess it’s time for Til to fly. Still can’t handle it right now! Good luck in college my sweet boy." Bryan later commented on the snapshot alongside a crying emoji, writing: "I keep looking to see if his truck is parked next to mine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Aug 1, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

Bryan and Caroline began raising Til and his two older sisters, Kris and Jordan, in 2014 after the death of their father, Ben Lee Cheshire. Their mom, Bryan's sister Kelly, died in 2007. Before he left for college, Til joined the family on a camping trip to Wyoming, which Bryan called a "bucket list" moment.

"I was like, 'I had the whole summer off,' and I’m just doing some bucket list stuff," he said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in July. "I loaded all of my boys up on my tour bus and we are hitting about ten trout streams out West that I have always wanted to fish with them at."