Luke Bryan Reveals His Sons Will Be 'Back in School' This Fall Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Bryan's sons will be "back in school" this fall learning remotely but are itching to go back to in-person learning with their friends. The couple learned how hard it was to homeschool sons Tatum, 9, and Thomas, 12, during the last months of the 2019-2020 school year, when classes moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Nashville, schools will only be offered virtually when classes resume on Monday.

During a press conference with PopCulture.com and other outlets Friday, Bryan said the coronavirus pandemic has taught parents to appreciate teachers more than ever before because "you must be born to be a teacher, because me and my wife and I, we both learned that we are not teachers, nor do we have the patience to homeschool." He said their sons would be back in school, even if they are not physically in a school building.

It took a while for them to get Tatum and Thomas acclimated to online learning. "The kids knew to wake up, log in at 8:00, and I think... I mean, I think they started doing pretty well under the circumstances, but the first month was pretty rough," the American Idol judge explained. His sons are also "calm about" the virus now and they have "eased" their fears on the dangers of the ailment. Despite this, the kids are still desperate to get back to normalcy. "I get the vibe that they want to be back at school. I think they want to be around their friends," Bryan said.

Bryan still said it was important to avoid sugar-coating what is going on in the country, specifically when it applies to school. He said the two are taking remote learning "in stride." He said he might look into Ocearch Shark Research to see if they will let him take his sons on a boat to teach them about sharks because "it may be fun to take them and let them learn something totally off the wall that they wouldn't have ever gotten the opportunity."

While Tennessee experiences a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Metro Nashville Public Schools amended its reopening plan. Originally, the district gave parents the choice of sending their child to school or continue remote virtual learning when classes begin on Aug. 4. However, the in-person choice was dropped in July. Director of Schools Adrienne Battle wrote that learning will continue virtually through at least Sept. 7.

The Nashville Metro Public Health Department reported 165 new cases on Sunday, bringing the number of total cases to 21,575 in Davidson County. There were no new deaths, but 194 people in the city have died due to the virus since the pandemic began. At the state level, Tennessee's case total is 109,627 and there are 1,073 deaths attributed to the virus overall.