Luke Bryan Reveals 'American Idol' Co-Star Katy Perry Is 'Pretty Close' to Giving Birth

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together this summer, and according to Luke Bryan, the pop star is "pretty close" to welcoming her baby girl. "I didn't know the exact due date... so I texted her like, 'Hey, just so I can kind of wrap my head around when to really start thinking about you guys and saying prayers and everything,' so she let me know the due date," Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. "She's pretty close."

Bryan went on to share what he would "probably" gift Perry and Bloom's first-born: a little pink BB gun. "An old country boy version of little baby girl gifts. Pink camo and a pink BB gun," he said. In an interview with Extra, the Georgia native went on to praise Perry, revealing she would make a "10 out of 10" mother. "Just knowing Katy, as far as her awareness and her intellect, and just how sharp she is – she's amazingly talented when it comes to all of her surroundings and people," he said. "She's going to be able to take all of those amazing qualities and focus it on being a wonderful mother and a nurturing mother."

Perry first announced her pregnancy in March in her music video for "Never Wore White" and later shared that she and Bloom are expecting a daughter. "I'm sure she'll be the number one most important thing ever, naturally," Perry told PEOPLE. "If it's any indication how I treat my dog, she's in for some fun."

"I'm sure she'll love music and I hope to show her everything, but she's gonna decide her life," she continued. "She's gonna be her own person, but she has two very ambitious, loud, independent, free-thinking parents, so it's gonna rub off. Or maybe she's gonna completely revolt and be in the corner, very shy, bookworm. Great! We're just here to support her and I'm sure she's here to just teach us a lesson." The 35-year-old added that she has been enjoying working while pregnant, explaining that "there's something really admirable about the idea that you could be so pregnant and you're still showing up, working, doing a great job." "I don't think there's anything negative about it," she said. "I think it's like, 'Wow, we can do that and that? Okay! All right. That's a woman.'"

After giving birth, Perry will likely return to the judges' table on the American Idol reboot, the upcoming fourth season of which is "still in negotiations," according to Bryan. "I can speak for myself that I certainly want to be at the judges' table and it is something I love doing," he said. "Being there with Lionel [Richie] and Katy, our chemistry is so natural, so real, so fun."

"We are just trying to figure out… we are just making sure we are getting our format of doing the show [right] and we are excited about building it," he added. "I love being on the ground floor of these artists coming in and watching these dreams start to come true and I think American Idol is really really important for music."