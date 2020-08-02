Luke Bryan's Comment to Wife Caroline on College Drop off Photo With Nephew Til Has Fans Tearing Up

It's that time of year again for so many parents across the country, bidding farewell to their children as they head off into the real world with their first dose of independence care of college as their initial foray in adulthood. But while thousands of parents are gearing up for the emotional goodbyes and sharing their accounts on social media, country megastar Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan's latest post with nephew, Til Cheshire is getting social media emotional — especially after the 44-year-old singer-songwriter's remarks to his wife of 14 years.

In a photo posted to Caroline's Instagram on Saturday ahead of Til's first year of college, the doting aunt and mother of two — sons, Bo and Tate — shared a tender snap with her nephew, whom she and Bryan took in shortly after his father (Bryan's brother-in-law) died. "I left a big piece of my heart today in Georgia," Caroline wrote. "Been dreading this day for years, but I guess it's time for Til to fly. Still can't handle it right now! Good luck in college my sweet boy. [heart emoji]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Aug 1, 2020 at 1:30pm PDT

The post garnered a number of likes and comments from fans and friends of the couple, sharing their support to the couple at this tough time. But it was Bryan's comment that left fans tearing up in the comments section. "I keep looking to see if his truck is parked next to mine," the multi-award winner wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

In an interview with ABC in 2017, Bryan and Caroline, who also took in Til's sisters, Jordan and Kris revealed that while the death of his brother-in-law, Ben shook up their family, they never thought twice about taking in the kids. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that," Caroline said in the sit-down, according to PEOPLE.

The American Idol judge also revealed that having two young sons to raise with a teenager took some getting used to, but the two are "buddies" now — as seen in all their snaps shared to social media. Scroll through to see how fans are reacting to the photo shared by Caroline and confession from Bryan, and relive some of the family's sweetest moments with Til on their respective Instagram accounts: