Luke Bryan's Mom Called Him After He Was Misidentified as the Father of Maren Morris' Baby

Maren Morris shares son Hayes with her husband, Ryan Hurd, but Luke Bryan's mom had to double-check after reading a false tabloid report claiming that the "One Margarita" singer was the father of Morris' baby. "So, I’m having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, 'I’m sitting here reading some gossip thing … It says you fathered Maren Morris’ child,'" Bryan shared during an appearance Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. I do not need this today,'" he continued, explaining that his current single, "Waves," was actually co-written by Hurd. "I shared [the article] from my mother straight to Ryan, and I said, 'Buddy, I think we need to talk,'" Bryan joked. "I am not the father. We can call Maury Povich in or however y’all want to go about it." The article, which has since been corrected, was discussing Morris and read, "Earlier this month the hot mama, who gave birth to her first child with husband Luke Bryan in March 2020, shared a thoughtful post about her post-baby body."

Morris and Hurd playfully addressed the misidentification on social media last month. "I guess the cat’s outta the bag @lukebryan," Morris captioned a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Story. Hurd added on his own Story, "Damn you @LukeBryan I demand a paternity test."

The "thoughtful post about her post-baby body" was referring to an April Instagram post that Morris made discussing the standards society places on women to "snap back" after giving birth. "I am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again," she captioned a photo of herself sitting on a bed in a bra and underwear set. "No one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f—ing badass. and yeah, I’m proud."

At the ACM Awards later that month, the 31-year-old told reporters in a virtual press room that she wanted to share the message because she "realized that if I am coming to grips with this realization, I can't be the only one."

"I just realized how unhealthy that was for me and my workout journey, to be like, 'I need to get back to where I was before' because that's not really the goal," she explained. "It shouldn't be the goal, to just sort of erase the fact that you had a kid. And I think that I'm really proud of where my body is right now, even if it is several pounds heavier. I did something that half the population can't do."