Maren Morris Celebrates Son Hayes' 1st Birthday With New Photo

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's son Hayes turns 1 year old on Tuesday, March 23, and both parents shared tributes to their son on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Morris posted a photo of herself and Hurd kissing Hayes on the cheek, his tiny face, which was covered with a white heart emoji, squished between them.

The snap was seemingly from the set of the music video for Morris and Hurd's recently-released duet, "Chasing After You." "happy 1st birthday, Hayes," Morris wrote. "we love you more than you can know." Hurd also shared a birthday post celebrating his son on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding a newborn Hayes. "I look at this picture every day," his caption read. "1 year ago, Happy Birthday Hayes."

"He is super fun," Hurd recently told The Ride with Kimo and Heather on KFRG-FM of Hayes, adding that his son is "not quite" walking yet. "He’s about to," Morris put in. "He gets around pretty quickly though for not being a walker yet. He’s fast. We can’t look away because he is just across the room in a second now." Hayes is also working on talking, with his dad calling him "a babbler." "He says (mama and dada) but I don’t think he assigns it to mean us," Morris added. "I think he just likes the words. He’ll look at me and be like, ‘da da da da da da,’ like the opposite. So, I think he’s figuring out who is who."

Over the weekend, Morris and Hurd celebrated Hayes with a Peter Rabbit-themed birthday party, which Morris documented on her Instagram Story. "Obviously, we're going to have a very, just a family-oriented party — we can't do the full invitation thing," the singer told PEOPLE ahead of the Grammy Awards last week. "But we're gonna have a theme." She added of a party theme, "I think we all want to do Peter Rabbit, 'cause that's the book I read to him since he was a newborn."

Hurd was informed of the concept of cake-smashing by RADIO.COM's Coop’s Rockin’ Country Saturday Night and was all for it. "What if we got a cake tub and just put his whole body in the cake and he just got to swim around in it?" he said. "That seems like taking the smash cake to the next level. I'm hopeful that maybe he does the smash cake so well that his face is kind of covered, because we don't really show much of it, so we can put that picture on the Internet."