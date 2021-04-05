Maren Morris Will 'Never' Say She's 'Trying to Get My Body Back' After Son's Birth

✖

Maren Morris gave birth to her son Hayes in March 2020, and the country star recently opened up to fans about her postpartum journey and while she'll "never" say that she's "trying to get my body back" after welcoming her son. On Friday, April 2, Morris shared two photos of herself on social media, the first a shot of her sitting on a bed in a nude-colored underwear set and a second a snap of the star exercising in her kitchen.

"am never saying 'trying to get my body back' again," Morris captioned her post. "no one took it, i didn’t lose it like a set of keys. the pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f—ing badass. and yeah, I’m proud." Mandy Moore, who recently gave birth to her son, Gus, commented, "Snap back culture is insane. Thanks for this..." Mom of two Jenna Dewan added, "Amen!" and Chris Stapleton's wife Morgane wrote, "A million times, yes! You are & have always been gorgeous. Outside & in!"

Morris' trainer, Erin Oprea, shared a similar message with Us Weekly last year after her client gave birth. "I don’t want her to take every second like, ‘Oh my God, I gotta lose this weight.’ Enjoy the baby," Oprea explained. "Let’s stay healthy, enjoy the baby, have an occasional cocktail, move your beautiful body and just try to enjoy the time and don’t feel that crazy pressure of the weight has to be off tomorrow. And so I really want her to enjoy the journey and not stress over it because one, there’s not [an end] date. So I was, like, let’s just kind of enjoy this time while working towards feeling our best."

Morris shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd, and the couple recently celebrated their son's 1st birthday with a Peter Rabbit-themed party. "He is super fun," Hurd recently told The Ride with Kimo and Heather on KFRG-FM of Hayes, adding that his son is "not quite" walking yet. "He’s about to," Morris put in. "He gets around pretty quickly though for not being a walker yet. He’s fast. We can’t look away because he is just across the room in a second now."

Hayes is also working on talking, and his dad called him "a babbler." "He says (mama and dada) but I don’t think he assigns it to mean us," Morris added. "I think he just likes the words. He’ll look at me and be like, ‘da da da da da da,’ like the opposite. So, I think he’s figuring out who is who."