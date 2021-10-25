Luke Bryan Does His Best Elvis Impression for Katy Perry as She Guest-Hosts ‘Ellen’

Luke Bryan is channeling his inner Elvis Presley as he prepares to kick off his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The country star showed off his impression of The King to fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry Monday as she guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show, opening up about Presley’s influence on his music and on his performing style.

“I had the ‘Elvis 33’ (record) and it was from Elvis at the Hilton, and they did a live album,” he said. “I was a kid in my room listening to Elvis live from Las Vegas. That was one of my primary records.” Bryan even channeled Presley’s signature crooning style singing a few bars of the icon’s 1970 hit single, “The Wonder of You,” capturing even some of the rock star’s mannerisms. “When no one else can understand me / I guess I’ll never know the reason why / you love me like you do,” Bryan sang in the style of Presley. “That’s the wonder / the wonder of you.”

Presley’s shows in Sin City were legendary, and that’s the same vibe Bryan is trying to bring to his residency. “Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun and I feel like my catalog has songs that really will enhance and make that experience even more fun,” the country star told PEOPLE in May. “There’s nothing more fun than being on stage and being the master of ceremonies, the master of the party. I’m really just going to relish being on stage and connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting.” He added, “It’s going to be neat being on a stage that’s kind of like my own playground.”

Bryan has even been running some ideas past Perry, who is set to launch her own Las Vegas residency in January. “Even Katy Perry and I have been talking on set at Idol — she’s already planning and creating her show,” he said, joking that the “Firework” singer “plans her outfits a year in advance.” He continued, “Her shows are amazingly fun, so I think everybody can stay in their own lane, but really feed off each other’s energy and make the most of Vegas.”