Katy Perry's Las Vegas Residency: Your Complete Guide

If any performer was made for Las Vegas, it's Katy Perry, and the California girl is officially headed to Sin City with her upcoming residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Perry's residency, titled PLAY, opens on Dec. 29 with another show on Dec. 31. Perry also has several dates scheduled for January 2022 — Jan. 1, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15 — as well as March 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19. Tickets for all shows, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, are currently available at AXS.com.

Resorts World Las Vegas is the first major hotel to open on the Las Vegas Strip since 2010, and The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas is a joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents. The multi-level venue will house the city's largest and tallest performance stage, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage. According to a press release, Perry's residency "will offer audiences of all ages a transcendent sensory experience with vibrant visuals and numerous surprises." Knowing the American Idol judge, fans are in for a visual treat with the upcoming show, the promo poster for which features Perry wearing a hat made to look like a mushroom.

"It’s a 🍄TRIP🍄 to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening December 29, 2021 at The Theatre @resortsworldlv," she wrote. "Everything you need to know about tickets is at the link in bio. GET PSYCHED‼️" A video version of the poster is set to a spacey version of Perry's hit "Waking Up in Vegas," a song that is literally demanding to be the opening number of her show.

In addition to Perry, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas will also host headliners Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Céline Dion. Underwood and Bryan are new to Vegas residencies while Dion is a legend on the Strip who closed her 16-year residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2019 after 1,141 shows. She will open The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with a performance in November. Perry's fellow Idol judge Bryan told PEOPLE that he and Perry have been discussing their residencies on set and that the 36-year-old is "already planning and creating her show."

Joking that the pop star "plans her outfits a year in advance," Bryan added, "Her shows are amazingly fun, so I think everybody can stay in their own lane, but really feed off each other's energy and make the most of Vegas."